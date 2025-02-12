Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.000-4.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Crane NXT Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CXT traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.59. 594,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. Crane NXT has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $67.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.65. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Crane NXT had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 23.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Crane NXT will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Baird R W raised Crane NXT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Crane NXT from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

