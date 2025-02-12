GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXOGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06, Zacks reports. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 10.03%. GXO Logistics updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.400-2.600 EPS.

NYSE GXO traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $42.81. 2,293,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,548. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $41.38 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GXO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.46.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

