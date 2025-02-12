Diversified Portfolios Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWM opened at $225.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.10. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $191.34 and a one year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.