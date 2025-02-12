Ryder System (NYSE:R) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Ryder System updated its FY 2025 guidance to 13.000-14.000 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 2.300-2.550 EPS.

Ryder System Price Performance

NYSE:R traded up $6.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.72. 203,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $106.62 and a 1 year high of $171.78. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.53.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on R. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ryder System

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.