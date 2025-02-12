Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $333,000 Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 641 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Certuity LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $632.00 to $622.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $680.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $686.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.00.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.26, for a total transaction of $5,302,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,960,669.92. This represents a 8.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total value of $5,753,421.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,296 shares in the company, valued at $15,984,264.64. This represents a 26.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,231,699. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $545.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $548.02 and its 200-day moving average is $571.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $493.30 and a one year high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by $0.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

