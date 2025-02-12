Truist Financial Lowers Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $165.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.27.

Leidos Trading Up 0.0 %

LDOS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.66. The company had a trading volume of 645,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.63. Leidos has a 12 month low of $118.40 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 30.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Leidos will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Noel B. Geer bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.13 per share, with a total value of $322,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,260. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 1,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

