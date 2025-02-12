Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Unloaded Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL). In a filing disclosed on February 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Oracle stock on January 22nd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 1/30/2025.

Oracle Stock Down 2.1 %

Oracle stock traded down $3.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,001,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,693,270. The stock has a market cap of $485.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.24. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $106.51 and a 52-week high of $198.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Oracle by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 345,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $64,050,487.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,565,931.52. This represents a 23.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

