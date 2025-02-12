Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,821 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

IWM stock opened at $225.70 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $191.34 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.09.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

