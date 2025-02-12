Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC Buys Shares of 3,904 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTI opened at $299.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $243.35 and a 12-month high of $302.95. The stock has a market cap of $449.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $296.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.