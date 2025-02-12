Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 775.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Eiffage Trading Down 0.1 %
OTCMKTS EFGSY traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $18.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79. Eiffage has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $23.54.
Eiffage Company Profile
