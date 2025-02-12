Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 775.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Eiffage Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS EFGSY traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $18.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79. Eiffage has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $23.54.

Eiffage Company Profile

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, property development, urban development, civil engineering, metallic construction, roads, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, Energy Systems, Concessions, and Holding Company segments.

