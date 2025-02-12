Financial Stocks To Consider – February 11th

Charles Schwab, Uber Technologies, and Salesforce are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks refer to shares of companies that are involved in the financial services sector, such as banks, insurance companies, and investment firms. These stocks are sensitive to economic conditions, interest rates, and regulatory changes, and can provide investors with exposure to the performance of the overall financial industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $2.34 on Tuesday, hitting $83.51. 28,646,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,395,280. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.99 and its 200 day moving average is $71.99. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $84.04. The company has a market capitalization of $148.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.92. 11,101,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,483,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day moving average of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $4.38 on Tuesday, reaching $322.83. 2,421,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,268,959. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $308.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $338.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.53.

