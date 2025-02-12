Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Portfolio Design Labs LLC

Portfolio Design Labs LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total value of $58,542.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,819.42. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,015. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,348 shares of company stock worth $3,587,582 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $591.65 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.17 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $555.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.73 billion, a PE ratio of 92.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

