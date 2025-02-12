Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Dongfeng Motor Group Price Performance

Shares of DNFGY stock remained flat at $28.28 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 211. Dongfeng Motor Group has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $28.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.40.

Get Dongfeng Motor Group alerts:

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of commercial and passenger vehicles, engines, and other auto parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.