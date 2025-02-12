Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Dongfeng Motor Group Price Performance
Shares of DNFGY stock remained flat at $28.28 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 211. Dongfeng Motor Group has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $28.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.40.
Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile
