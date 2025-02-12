Empowered Funds LLC Sells 451,319 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451,319 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 23,910 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 393.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,257,000 after acquiring an additional 706,134 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares in the last quarter.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SGOL stock opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average is $25.11. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $27.79.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.