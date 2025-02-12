Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Stephens

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Stephens in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential downside of 17.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exelixis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exelixis from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

EXEL stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.09. 822,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,834. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $37.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average is $30.71. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $2,200,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 486,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,823,783.53. This trade represents a 10.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 41,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $1,428,963.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 288,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,918,529.40. This represents a 12.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,588 shares of company stock worth $3,981,864 in the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,867,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 124.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,473,000 after buying an additional 991,494 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,562,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,884,000 after acquiring an additional 704,786 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 975,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,473,000 after acquiring an additional 654,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth $14,979,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

