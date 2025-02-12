Promising Grocery Stocks To Watch Now – February 09th

Uber Technologies, Costco Wholesale, Berkshire Hathaway, Starbucks, and Walmart are the five Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks refer to the shares of publicly traded companies that operate in the grocery retail industry. These stocks represent ownership in companies that sell food and other household products primarily through brick-and-mortar stores, online platforms, or a combination of both. Investors can buy and sell grocery stocks on stock exchanges to potentially profit from the performance of these companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $4.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.76. 81,720,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,054,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $7.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,043.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,631,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,622. The company has a market cap of $463.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $697.27 and a 1-year high of $1,063.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $961.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $914.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $472.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,198,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,708. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $392.10 and a twelve month high of $491.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $460.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Starbucks (SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,476,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,740,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.70. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $112.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,439,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,084,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $103.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Featured Articles