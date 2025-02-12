Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,901,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7,549.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 63.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,633,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,120,000 after acquiring an additional 633,970 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,182,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,503,000 after acquiring an additional 653,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,001,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,678,000 after acquiring an additional 63,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Up 4.9 %

PSX stock opened at $129.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $108.90 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.04 and its 200 day moving average is $127.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.