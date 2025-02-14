Fetch.ai (FET) Price Tops $0.82 on Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.95 billion and $109.99 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00000840 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00027469 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00007470 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,714,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 2,389,621,155 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

