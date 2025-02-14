DT Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 161.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in AT&T by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

AT&T Trading Up 1.0 %

T opened at $25.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 74.50%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

