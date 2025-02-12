Gold Stocks To Follow Today – February 11th

Coca-Cola, Robinhood Markets, Freeport-McMoRan, Barrick Gold, and Kinross Gold are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the mining and exploration of gold ore. Investing in gold stocks provides exposure to the price fluctuations of gold, and can be influenced by factors such as supply and demand dynamics, geopolitical events, and overall market sentiment towards the precious metal. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

KO stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,900,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,637,764. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $288.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.55 and its 200-day moving average is $66.31.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $2.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,391,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,406,092. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $57.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 91.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

NYSE FCX traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,452,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,621,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.01. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $34.89 and a one year high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

GOLD stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.24. 14,395,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,875,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $21.35.

Kinross Gold (KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

KGC traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12,936,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,354,986. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

