Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.1% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,904,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516,210 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,052,000 after buying an additional 488,815 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after buying an additional 4,105,389 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,840,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,676,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 871,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $527.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $521.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.40. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

