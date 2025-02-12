Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Has $281,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shade Tree Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. David Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,792,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 38,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,980,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $246.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $208.65 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

