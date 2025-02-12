McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,691 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 607 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 188,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $54,997,000 after purchasing an additional 47,209 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 10,900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total transaction of $84,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,275.25. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total transaction of $436,134.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,882. This represents a 49.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,406 shares of company stock worth $2,150,857 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $310.16 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $317.90. The stock has a market cap of $222.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.97.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $336.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.61.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

