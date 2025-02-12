McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,224 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $336.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.61.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $310.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $222.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $317.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total transaction of $436,134.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,882. The trade was a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total transaction of $321,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,155. The trade was a 10.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,406 shares of company stock worth $2,150,857 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.