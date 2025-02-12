Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.54, but opened at $14.87. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares last traded at $15.06, with a volume of 142,132 shares changing hands.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Trading of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLK. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the second quarter worth about $616,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 8.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 33.0% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 17.2% during the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 439,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 64,429 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 2.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 127,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

