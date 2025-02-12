Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Given New $301.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $294.00 to $301.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MAR. Barclays lowered their target price on Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.90.

MAR stock traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.41. 783,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,283. The stock has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.87.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total transaction of $485,300.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,560,791.10. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 494.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

