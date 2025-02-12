Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Trading Up 40% – Should You Buy?

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report) traded up 40% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 236,828 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 82,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Granada Gold Mine Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.55.

About Granada Gold Mine

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

