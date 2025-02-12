Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Trading Up 20% – Here’s Why

Shares of Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report) traded up 20% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 512,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 606% from the average session volume of 72,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -0.51.

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada.

