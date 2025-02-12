SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the January 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SGMA stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 32,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,029. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.94. SigmaTron International has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $6.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The technology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SigmaTron International by 26.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in SigmaTron International in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 23.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

