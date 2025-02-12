SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the January 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
SigmaTron International Stock Performance
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The technology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SigmaTron International
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SigmaTron International by 26.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in SigmaTron International in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 23.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SigmaTron International Company Profile
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
