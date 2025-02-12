PROG (NYSE:PRG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 448,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 288,736 shares.The stock last traded at $43.50 and had previously closed at $43.07.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRG shares. Raymond James raised shares of PROG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of PROG to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of PROG by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,011 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROG by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in PROG by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PROG by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 14,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in PROG by 248.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

