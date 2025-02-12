First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 270.7% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 7,106.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,163,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,927 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ FTXN traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.42. 20,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,972. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $33.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $160.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.44.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

