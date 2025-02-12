Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Down 83.5% in January

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a drop of 83.5% from the January 15th total of 417,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Staffing 360 Solutions Trading Down 23.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:STAF traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 201,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,606. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $5.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16.
Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile
