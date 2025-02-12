Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Down 83.5% in January

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a drop of 83.5% from the January 15th total of 417,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Staffing 360 Solutions Trading Down 23.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STAF traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 201,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,606. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $5.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services and the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

