Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading 6.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.21 and last traded at $3.22. 2,224,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 7,192,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.60 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.41.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 16,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $50,487.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 320,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,120.72. The trade was a 4.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 102,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $320,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,236,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,218,475.92. The trade was a 2.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 503,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,386 in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 27,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 124,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

