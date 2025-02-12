Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBERY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,360. Geberit has a 1 year low of $52.36 and a 1 year high of $66.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.97.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

