Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Geberit Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GBERY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,360. Geberit has a 1 year low of $52.36 and a 1 year high of $66.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.97.
Geberit Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Geberit
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.