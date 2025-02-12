SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX) Short Interest Update

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,100 shares, a growth of 287.0% from the January 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SMX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,934. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.46. SMX has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $833.62.

Institutional Trading of SMX (Security Matters) Public

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SMX (Security Matters) Public stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 7.82% of SMX (Security Matters) Public at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Company Profile

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

