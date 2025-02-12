Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 25.78%.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Paycom Software stock traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.77. 1,225,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,102. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $139.50 and a fifty-two week high of $242.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.26.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PAYC. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.75.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

