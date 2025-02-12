Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 25.78%.
Paycom Software stock traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.77. 1,225,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,102. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $139.50 and a fifty-two week high of $242.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.26.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
