InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as £109.75 ($136.61) and last traded at £108.70 ($135.30), with a volume of 271868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £108.80 ($135.42).
InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is £100.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,863.14. The company has a market capitalization of £17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,648.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
IHG® Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company,
with 19 hotel brands, one of the industry’s largest
loyalty programmes, over 6,300 open hotels in more
than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 hotels in our
development pipeline.
Our ambition
To deliver industry-leading growth in our scale,
enterprise platform and performance, doing so
sustainably for all stakeholders, including our hotel
owners, guests and society as a whole.
Our strategy
To use our scale and expertise to create the
exceptional guest experiences and owner returns
needed to grow our brands in the industry’s most
valuable markets and segments.
