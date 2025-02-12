InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as £109.75 ($136.61) and last traded at £108.70 ($135.30), with a volume of 271868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £108.80 ($135.42).

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is £100.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,863.14. The company has a market capitalization of £17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,648.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our presenceIHG® Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company,with 19 hotel brands, one of the industry’s largestloyalty programmes, over 6,300 open hotels in morethan 100 countries, and a further 1,800 hotels in ourdevelopment pipeline.

Our ambition

To deliver industry-leading growth in our scale,

enterprise platform and performance, doing so

sustainably for all stakeholders, including our hotel

owners, guests and society as a whole.

Our strategy

To use our scale and expertise to create the

exceptional guest experiences and owner returns

needed to grow our brands in the industry’s most

valuable markets and segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.