Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) Posts Earnings Results

Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZNGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Shares of Roadzen stock remained flat at $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday. 314,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,850. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. Roadzen has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $95.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.21.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Roadzen from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of Roadzen in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Roadzen, Inc, an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities.

