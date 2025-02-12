InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. InMed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.74% and a negative net margin of 137.41%.

Shares of NASDAQ:INM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. 160,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.07.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

