ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Trading Down 5.1% – Time to Sell?

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.69 and last traded at $13.80. 35,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 188,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 682,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 67,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ADS-TEC Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

