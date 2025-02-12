East West Petroleum (CVE:EW) Shares Down 12.5% – What’s Next?

East West Petroleum Corp. (CVE:EW – Get Free Report) shares fell 12.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 132,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 148,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
East West Petroleum Trading Down 11.1 %
The firm has a market cap of C$3.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05.
East West Petroleum Company Profile
East West Petroleum Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in New Zealand and Romania. It holds interest in a 30% interest in the Cheal-E site mining permit in the Taranaki Basin, New Zealand; and four exploration blocks covering an area of 1,007,500 acres in Pannonian Basin of western Romania.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than East West Petroleum
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for East West Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.