East West Petroleum (CVE:EW) Shares Down 12.5% – What’s Next?

East West Petroleum Corp. (CVE:EW – Get Free Report) shares fell 12.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 132,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 148,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

East West Petroleum Trading Down 11.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$3.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05.

East West Petroleum Company Profile

East West Petroleum Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in New Zealand and Romania. It holds interest in a 30% interest in the Cheal-E site mining permit in the Taranaki Basin, New Zealand; and four exploration blocks covering an area of 1,007,500 acres in Pannonian Basin of western Romania.

