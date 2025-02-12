Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Shares Down 9.1% – What’s Next?

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 38.30 ($0.48). Approximately 13,019,123 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 249% from the average daily volume of 3,734,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.15 ($0.52).

Pan African Resources Stock Down 3.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 37.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £696 million, a PE ratio of 1,208.33, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.89.

About Pan African Resources

Pan African is an African-focused mid-tier gold producer, with annual production capacity of over 200,000 oz/year from long-life (+20 years) underground mines in the prolific Witwatersrand Basin and the Barberton Greenstone Belt, as well as from low-cost high-margin environmentally remediating surface remining operations.

