Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 68.9% from the January 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fobi AI Trading Down 36.2 %

FOBIF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 12,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,830. Fobi AI has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

Fobi AI Company Profile

Fobi AI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and data intelligence company in North America and Europe. It provides software as a service; consulting and development services; and resells, refers, and licenses its products. The company also offers mobile wallet solutions, digital coupons, and customer insights solutions.

