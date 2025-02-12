Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California to post earnings of ($0.20) per share and revenue of $40.68 million for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

Shares of PACB stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.92. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $6.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a current ratio of 9.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PACB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 34,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $69,842.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,597,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,242,831.62. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

