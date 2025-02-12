Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Radian Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years. Radian Group has a payout ratio of 25.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Radian Group to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Shares of RDN traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,539. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average of $34.10.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 46.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Radian Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.30.

In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $509,528.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,953,909.50. This represents a 7.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

