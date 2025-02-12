TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share on Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

TPG has a payout ratio of 68.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TPG to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.8%.

NASDAQ:TPG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,628. TPG has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of -178.97, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. TPG had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 23.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on TPG from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TPG from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of TPG from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TPG from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TPG from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TPG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $104,937.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,716.31. This represents a 9.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

