Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Down 4.9% – Should You Sell?

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.20 and last traded at $37.91. Approximately 186,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 687,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.85.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $997.18 million, a PE ratio of -42.94 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. Research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 12,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $518,125.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,957.84. This trade represents a 33.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $35,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288,426. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,124 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,685 over the last three months. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,789,000 after purchasing an additional 334,657 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 471,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,503,000 after acquiring an additional 247,051 shares during the period. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,014,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 633,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,453,000 after purchasing an additional 70,100 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 172.8% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 89,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 56,962 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

