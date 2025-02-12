Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Short Interest Update

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 259.6% from the January 15th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Edesa Biotech Price Performance

Shares of Edesa Biotech stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.86. 5,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,272. Edesa Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.25. On average, research analysts predict that Edesa Biotech will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.