Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.29, Zacks reports. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 23.49%. Genmab A/S updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Genmab A/S Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Genmab A/S stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $19.44. 1,235,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,819. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $31.88.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMAB has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

About Genmab A/S

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.