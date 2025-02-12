Hyperfine Updates Financial Results and Milestones in Recent SEC Filing**

On February 11, 2025, Hyperfine, Inc. filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, providing an update on its financial results and recent milestones achieved. In the report, Hyperfine highlighted its preliminary unaudited financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Get alerts:

For the fiscal year 2024, the company estimated total revenue to be around $12.9 million. This figure included an estimated device revenue of approximately $10.5 million and service revenue of approximately $2.4 million, with an estimated gross margin of about 46%. Additionally, the company reported cash and cash equivalents of approximately $37.6 million as of December 31, 2024.

Although these figures are preliminary and subject to change, they represent the information available to management as of the reporting date. The final financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 will be included in Hyperfine’s Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Hyperfine also outlined several key milestones achieved in the fourth quarter of 2024 to support its growth catalysts for 2025. These milestones included receiving accreditation from the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC) for its ultra-low-field MRI technology, obtaining CE approval for its 9th generation AI-powered brain imaging software, expanding global market reach through distribution partnerships, presenting scientific abstracts at conferences, and appointing new executive roles to drive adoption of its Swoop system.

The company’s Investor Presentation, which was updated on February 11, 2025, is available on its website and intended for general corporate communications, investor outreach, and conferences. Hyperfine highlighted its commitment to innovation, commercialization, and growing its clinical evidence portfolio to support its market expansion strategies.

The information provided in the filing indicates the company’s strategic focus on driving growth, expanding market reach, and leveraging its technological advancements to address significant healthcare needs globally.

Please note that the information mentioned in the filing is intended to be furnished and is not deemed filed for specific regulatory purposes, as outlined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Investors and stakeholders are advised to consider the preliminary nature of the financial data and should exercise caution in relying solely on these estimates.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Hyperfine’s 8K filing here.

Hyperfine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products in the United States. The company offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers portable brain neuroimaging; and support and technical assistance services. It serves ICU, comprehensive, and primary stroke accredited facilities through direct sales and distributors.

Read More